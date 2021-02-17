Bill to limit DeWine's health orders advances in Ohio Senate

The senator's comments mirrored those made by DeWine during a briefing Tuesday, where he once again indicated his disdain for efforts made by fellow GOP lawmakers to pass such legislation.

“We’re not out of this yet," he said. “We cannot declare victory.”

DeWine, who vetoed a similar Senate bill in December, called the legislative action unconstitutional and "a grave mistake."

He added, “I made it very clear to my friends in the Legislature that if this bill would be passed, I would have no choice as governor of the state but to veto."

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.