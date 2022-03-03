Bill would restore pension benefits to 20K Delphi retirees

It would require the U.S. Treasury to make up the difference between partial retirement benefits the retirees were granted by the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. after General Motors filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and what they were originally promised. The corporation cut pensions by as much as 70%, on grounds it could not pay more than the statutory maximum amount.

Under the bill, pension beneficiaries already receiving benefits would get a lump sum payment representing the difference between what they were paid and what they were owed without the limitations, plus 6% interest. It would allow income taxes on the payout to be spread over three years. Full payments would resume thereafter.