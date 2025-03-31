Bills fill open spot by agreeing to sign former Bengals punter Brad Robbins, AP source says

Robbins joins Buffalo with the plan to take over the job after the team cut Sam Martin to free up salary cap space in early March.

The 26-year-old Robbins has been out of football since being released by the Cincinnati Bengals in October following a month-long stint on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury. He proved to be the odd-man out in losing his job to Ryan Rehkow.

The Bengals selected Robbins in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Michigan. He finished his rookie NFL year ranking 27th in averaging 40.3 net yards per punt, and tied for 23rd in landing 20 punts inside an opponent’s 20.

