Binet, Taveras lead Southern Miss over Kent State 66-65

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Djahi Binet scored 17 points, and Isaac Tavares sealed the victory with a free throw with one second remaining as Southern Miss took down Kent State 66-65 on Saturday.

Binet also added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tavares shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to add 16 points. Tylik Weeks shot 3 of 15 from the field and went 8-for-10 from the line to finish with 15 points.