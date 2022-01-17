Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation travels to Ukraine

The bipartisan delegation consists of four Democrats — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal — and three Republicans — Rob Portman, Kevin Cramer and Roger Wicker.

Members said they will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Ukraine as it tries to solidify its democracy while facing an increasingly belligerent Russia.