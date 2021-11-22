Bishop leads George Washington past Wright State 74-63

Joe Bamisile had 15 points and nine rebounds for George Washington (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and six assists, and Brendan Adams had 10 points.

Tanner Holden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (1-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Grant Basile had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.