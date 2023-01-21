Bishop scores 27, George Washington tops Dayton 76-69

Bishop also contributed seven assists for the Colonials (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 18 points while shooting 3 for 9 and 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards added 15 points.

The Flyers (13-7, 5-2) were led by Toumani Camara, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Daron Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton. Malachi Smith also recorded 12 points.