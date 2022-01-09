Bjorkstrand, Blue Jackets top Devils 4-3 to stop 3-game skid

Voracek got his 24th assist on the play. He and Bjorkstrand lead the Blue Jackets with 25 points apiece.

Bjorkstrand put Columbus on the board with a power-play goal at 2:01 of the first, and the Blue Jackets made it 2-0 at 4:03 when Jenner’s centering pass from behind the net took a fortunate bounce off the skate of a Devils player.

Hischier cut the lead in half at 14:41 with a shot from the slot for his fourth goal in his last three games. New Jersey pulled even when Vesey scored over Korpisalo’s glove with 19.6 seconds left in the first for his first goal since coming out of COVID-19 protocol.

Columbus pulled ahead when a hard-charging Sean Kuraly found Chinakhov from behind the net at 9:31 of the second, but the Devils tied it again when Studenic hammered home a pass into the crease from Jesper Boqvist at 13:32.

UP NEXT

New Jersey hosts Tampa Bay on Monday.

Columbus hosts Chicago on Tuesday.

