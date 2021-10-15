Bjorkstrand, Domi lead Blue Jackets in 8-2 rout of Coyotes

Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 14:05 of the first. Jenner scored off another Domi steal 35 seconds into a four-on-four situation in the second period, giving Columbus a three-goal lead.

Arizona cut it to 3-1 just 28 seconds later when Stralman, a former Blue Jackets defenseman, beat Merzlikins between the pads.

Bjorkstrand’s second goal came as a surprise. He swatted at a backhanded pass from Jack Roslevic at 11:10 of the second and beat Hutton to make it 4-1.

Bean, making his Columbus debut, extended the lead to 5-1 with a one-timer at 14:16 of the second. Zach Werenski’s power-play goal at 4:33 of the third made it 6-1.

Cole Sillinger’s assist on Domi’s goal at 8:48 of the third, which made it 7-1, was his first NHL point.

Keller’s power-play goal at 16:46 cut the lead to 7-2.

Nyquist scored the game’s final goal at 18:36 of the third.

NOTES: The game marked the head coaching debut of both Larsen and Tourigny. It marks the 12th time in NHL history, and first time since 2005, that two rookie head coaches faced off in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

