Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets to 5-2 win over Lightning

Tampa Bay had a first-period goal waved off due to goaltender interference and finally found the back of the net when Kucherov notched his ninth power-play goal of the season at the midway point of the second period.

Columbus responded 32 seconds later when Sillinger buried Bjorkstrand’s behind-the net feed.

Roslovic made it 3-1 and extended his point streak to six games with a power-play goal 15 seconds into the third period after Pat Maroon earned a pair of minors for slashing and roughing Merzlikins at the end of the second period.

Columbus went up 4-1 at 9:05 of the third after Bjorkstrand grabbed the puck along the boards and skated in on Elliott, surprising him with a wrister.

Tampa Bay pulled Elliott and made it 4-2 with a 6-on-4 power-play goal from Perry at 16:54 of the third, before Peeke scored the empty-netter with about two minutes left.

NEXT UP

Lightning: At the New York Islanders on Friday for the last game of the regular season.

Blue Jackets: At Pittsburgh on Friday for the last game of the regular season.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, left, looks for an open shot as Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, left, passes the puck around the net as Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)