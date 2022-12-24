Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

Kane ended an eight-game drought with his fifth goal as the Blackhawks opened the scoring in a game for first time since their last win, at the Rangers on Dec. 3.

Chicago opened the scoring for only the sixth time this season when Kane snapped off a wrister that sailed between Tarasov’s pads with 6:31 left in the first. Set up by Kane, a wide-open Domi made it 2-0 with a one-timer from the right circle 2 ½ minutes later.

Athanasiou and Raddysh scored on prime chances from the slot 53 seconds apart early in the second to put Chicago in charge 4-0 and prompt Columbus coach Brad Larsen to pull Tarasov.

After Bjork narrowed it to 4-2 early in the third, Chicago killed a 59-second Columbus 5-on-3 power play. Set up by Kane, Toews connected from the crease during a power play midway through the period to seal the win.

WORTH NOTING

Columbus D Adam Boqvist played after missing 24 games broken foot. … Korpisalo returned after sitting out six games with a lower-body injury. … Stalock got off to a solid start with the Blackhawks, going 3-2-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average before his concussion. Originally slated to be Chicago’s backup, he was pressed into additional action after Petr Mrazek suffered a groin injury in the fourth game of the season. … Cizikas was fined $5,000 by the NHL after colliding with Stalock.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Buffalo on Tuesday.

Blackhawks: At Carolina on Tuesday.

