Blackhawks take losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Chicago Blackhawks (5-11, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets -136, Blackhawks +115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 3-6-1 in home games and 4-11-4 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Chicago has gone 4-6-0 on the road and 5-11 overall. The Blackhawks are 4-2-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Provorov has one goal and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Johnson has scored five goals with two assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (lower body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: day to day (undisclosed), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.