Blackhawks take on the Blue Jackets on 3-game losing streak

news | 53 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Chicago aims to break its three-game skid with a win against Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-2-3, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Blackhawks take on Columbus.

Chicago finished 7-12-3 in division play and 16-14-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blackhawks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division games and 13-10-11 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

