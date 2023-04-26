Blackmon hits 40th leadoff HR, Rockies beat Guardians 5-1

Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence completed a six-hitter.

Cleveland, 1-4 on a six-game homestand, ended a 14-inning scoreless streak in the sixth when Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly scored Steven Kwan. The Guardians are 3-8 at Progressive Field.

Battenfield made his third start since being recalled on April 12, giving up season highs of four runs and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

TANNER TIME

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee, one of the top prospects in the organization, could make his big league debut Wednesday. Bibee was scratched from his start for Triple-A Columbus, lining him up to fill the spot created by Cleveland’s weekend doubleheader.

The 24-year-old is 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA over two minor league seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (right forearm inflammation), who has been on the 15-day IL since April 11, will be activated for the three-game series finale.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) could throw his first bullpen session next week. Civale was placed on the IL following his April 7 start against Seattle.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 0.93 ERA), who has only allowed one earned run over his first two starts, is scheduled to take the start Wednesday. The Guardians have not named a starter.

