Blake's 5 saves help Union tie with Crew 0-0

17 minutes ago
Eloy Room made two saves for the Columbus Crew and Andre Blake had five saves for the Philadelphia Union in a 0-0 draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew and Andre Blake had four saves for the Philadelphia Union in a scoreless draw Sunday.

The Crew (5-5-7) outshot the Union (7-2-9) 16-6, with four shots on goal to three for the Union.

The Crew visit the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while the Union will host D.C. United on Friday.

