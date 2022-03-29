Blank says Falcons' talks with Watson were only preliminary

Blank noted a grand jury twice decided against pursuing criminal charges against Watson.

“The civil allegations were very serious and I think were taken very seriously and what will come from that I’m not sure,” Blank said. “Certainly we would have done even more work had we gotten to the point we seriously were considering a trade.”

Blank said the team's conversation with Watson's representatives was relatively brief.

“We had an hour and 15 minute phone call and that was the extent of it,” he said.

Atlanta's interest in Watson led to the trade of longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis for a third-round draft pick. They then agreed to a deal with Marcus Mariota, who previously played for Falcons coach Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans.

Blank said the difficult trade of Ryan was necessary to steer the franchise on a more solid financial foundation. Blank said he bemoaned the team's inability to re-sign two key defensive players, linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Foye Oluokun, the past two years because too much of their salary cap had been committed to the quarterback position.

The Falcons' financial burden grew through a series of restructures of Ryan's deal the past several years designed to provide temporary relief while pushing back the payments.

“At some point you have to pay the bank,” Blank said. “You can restructure the debt, personal debut or business debt, as often as you want but at some point there is a day of reckoning.”

Blank said by 2023 “we’ll probably be in the top two or three teams in the league in terms of being in an under cap position, which gives us the opportunity to keep our own, which is really important.”

