Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

A power-play at 5:30 of the second opened the door for Draisaitl’s 55th goal of the season — 24th with a man-advantage. McDavid contributed his 75th assist, putting him second in the NHL behind Jonathan Huberdeau, and tying his career season-high.

Columbus pulled even again just 1:36 into the third when Bjorkstrand buried a Cole Sillinger rebound for his first goal since March 29 and his first points in 11 games.

The first goal of Blankenburg’s NHL career, a shot from the blueline during a power-play, put Columbus ahead 3-2, before Roslovic scored from the right circle with about three minutes left in the game for his fourth goal in three games, extending his point streak to four games.

Sillinger’s empty-netter with 47 seconds left made it 5-2.

NEXT UP

Edmonton: Visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visits Tampa on Tuesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth, center, chases the puck between Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci, left, and forward Connor McDavid during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean, left, chases the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)