Blast at Ohio metals plant sends at least 13 to hospitals

Emergency crews were called to the I. Schumann & Co. copper alloy company in the Cleveland suburb of Oakwood Village shortly before 3 p.m. Monday. The blast shook the ground and scattered debris for a couple of hundred yards, while the fire sent smoke billowing to the sky in a cloud visible for miles.

An Oakwood fire captain told reporters that 13 people were transferred to several area hospitals and another patient was still being examined. At least one was critical, and a number of people had burn injuries, but all of the plant staff had been accounted for and the fire was under control with crews mopping up hot spots, he said.