Blast during home geothermal heating installation injures 3

Fire officials in the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District said the blast occurred in the basement of the Washington Township home just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials called it a “flash explosion" that caused a fire that spread to the main level of the residence.

Fire officials said three Jackson Geothermal employees were injured. One was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with severe burns. Another was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment of burns that were said to be “not severe," officials said. The third person refused treatment at the scene.