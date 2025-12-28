Blue Jackets' All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski placed on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Blue Jackets placed All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20 on Sunday.

Werenski, second in the league among defensemen in goals (14) and points (40), is considered day-to-day by Columbus after suffering a lower body injury late during the Dec. 20 game at the Anaheim Ducks. He is also second among all players in ice time, averaging 26:48 per game.