Blue Jackets and Golden Knights take the ice for non-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Columbus has a 20-30-10 record overall and a 10-16-4 record in home games. The Blue Jackets have gone 10-12-5 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Vegas has a 14-12-5 record in road games and a 33-21-7 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 29-6-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has four goals and 32 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 32 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Kent Johnson: out (upper-body), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel: out (lower-body), Mark Stone: out (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body), Brett Howden: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.