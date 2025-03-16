Blue Jackets bring losing streak into home matchup with the Devils

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break their three-game losing streak when they play the New Jersey Devils.

Columbus has a 31-27-8 record overall and an 8-8-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have a 6-5-7 record in games decided by a goal.

New Jersey has a 12-7-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 36-26-6 record overall. The Devils have a +27 scoring differential, with 203 total goals scored and 176 given up.

Monday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Devils won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 25 goals and 37 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 19 goals and 60 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.