Blue Jackets bring losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -139, Blue Jackets +118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of five straight games.

Pittsburgh is 28-32-10 overall with a 6-13-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have a 26-6-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus has an 8-9-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 31-28-9 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 6-6-8 in games decided by a goal.

The teams square off Friday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout. Dmitri Voronkov scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 24 goals and 50 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

