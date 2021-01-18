Blue Jackets hold on, defeat Red Wings 3-2 for their 1st win

After some fights broke out, video review determined the goal was good because of the actions of a Columbus player.

PANDEMIC PLAY

Both teams were missing at least a player because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings were without center Robby Fabbri, who scored in their win Saturday night, and winger Adam Erne after both played in the first two games of the season.

Mikko Koivu has not made his Blue Jackets debut because the 37-year-old center, who had spent his entire career in Minnesota, had to miss a third straight game.

WHAT'S NEXT

These two teams will play again at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, roughly 27 hours after their first of eight scheduled games against each other.

___

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) jumps to screen Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) tries to redirect the puck as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) defends in front of goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi (16) checks Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya