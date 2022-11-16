Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-1 in the last meeting. Jenner led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner has four goals and four assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 10 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: day to day (upper body), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (upper-body), Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.