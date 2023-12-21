Blue Jackets host the Capitals after Marchenko's hat trick

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -120, Blue Jackets +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals after Kirill Marchenko's hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres in the Blue Jackets' 9-4 win.

Columbus has a 2-9-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 11-17-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals while scoring 105 for a -15 scoring differential.

Washington has a 16-9-4 record overall and an 8-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have allowed 80 goals while scoring 70 for a -10 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

John Carlson has one goal and 15 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Capitals: Connor McMichael: day to day (illness), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Sonny Milano: out (upper body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.