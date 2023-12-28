Blue Jackets host the Maple Leafs on losing streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to stop their three-game losing streak when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs
By The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs as losers of three games in a row.

Columbus has a 7-10-3 record in home games and an 11-18-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 5-6-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto is 8-3-4 on the road and 17-9-6 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +five scoring differential, with 113 total goals scored and 108 given up.

The teams match up Friday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fantilli has nine goals and 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Yegor Chinakhov has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 28 goals and 14 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: day to day (abdominal), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Mark Giordano: out (finger), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

