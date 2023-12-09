Blue Jackets host the Panthers after Chinakhov's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -278, Blue Jackets +220; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers after Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Columbus has a 9-15-5 record overall and a 7-7-2 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a -15 scoring differential, with 85 total goals scored and 100 allowed.

Florida is 16-8-2 overall and 7-4-2 in road games. The Panthers have a 6-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 13 goals and five assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has nine assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, six penalties and 19.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Cole Sillinger: out (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins: out (illness), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Patrik Laine: day to day (illness), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.