Blue Jackets, Lightning tied 1-1 heading into game 3

The Lightning are 28-12-3 in conference play. Tampa Bay averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Dubois has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with a plus-28 in 66 games this season. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blue Jackets: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 2.0 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Cam Atkinson: out (undisclosed), Nathan Gerbe: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.