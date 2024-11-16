Blue Jackets play the Canadiens, look to end road skid

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -143, Blue Jackets +121; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Montreal Canadiens looking to break a six-game road losing streak.

Montreal has a 3-4-1 record at home and a 5-10-2 record overall. The Canadiens are 1-5-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Columbus has a 6-8-2 record overall and a 1-5-2 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-3-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 12 goals and one assist for the Canadiens. Jayden Struble has over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has four goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.