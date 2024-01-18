Blue Jackets play the Devils after Voronkov's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils after Dmitri Voronkov's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 shootout win.

Columbus is 14-21-9 overall and 3-9-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 6-7-5 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey is 22-17-3 overall and 7-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a -2 scoring differential, with 144 total goals scored and 146 given up.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 14 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler: out (foot), Brendan Smith: out (leg), Jack Hughes: out (upper body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.