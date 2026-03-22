Blue Jackets play the Islanders on 4-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -115, Islanders -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Islanders seeking to continue a four-game win streak.

New York is 13-6-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 39-26-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 14-5-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Columbus is 10-7-4 against the Metropolitan Division and 37-21-11 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 34-4-8 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emil Heineman has scored 20 goals with eight assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Charlie Coyle has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 7-0-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee), Max Shabanov: day to day (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.