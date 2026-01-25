Blue Jackets play the Kings after Marchment's hat trick

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Los Angeles Kings after Mason Marchment's hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Blue Jackets' 8-5 win
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Los Angeles Kings after Mason Marchment's hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Blue Jackets' 8-5 win.

Columbus has a 13-8-4 record in home games and a 24-20-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 22-4-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 21-16-13 record overall and a 13-6-6 record in road games. The Kings have a 16-1-7 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Marchment led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Blue Jackets. Marchment has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield school board votes to consolidate School of Innovation with...
2
Lawyer seeks acquittal or new trial for Clark County man, 83, convicted...
3
Cedarville graduate’s ‘winding path’ leads him to the Secret Service
4
Springfield group encourages unity at ‘peace walk’ inspired by monks
5
Springfield Arts Council’s Penguin Project to begin second season