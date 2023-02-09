X
Blue Jackets play the Maple Leafs on losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (31-13-8, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs as losers of three games in a row.

Columbus is 15-32-4 overall and 11-15-2 in home games. The Blue Jackets have given up 197 goals while scoring 130 for a -67 scoring differential.

Toronto is 31-13-8 overall and 11-8-4 in road games. The Maple Leafs have allowed 140 goals while scoring 175 for a +35 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 14 goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored five goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

