Blue Jackets rookie C Adam Fantilli expected to miss eight weeks after being cut with a skate

Laine, who was counted on as one of the team's top scoring threats, hasn’t played since breaking his left clavicle during a game in mid-December. Because of injury, he has been limited to 18 games and recorded six goals and three assists.

Fantilli is among the NHL's top rookies this season and the third leading scorer on the team with 12 goals and 15 assists. He's tied for third in goals and is fourth in points among all rookies. He also ranks second among first-year players with 115 shots on goal.

The Nobleton, Ontario, native was selected by Columbus with the third overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action after the All-Star break on Feb. 10 when they host Tampa Bay.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL