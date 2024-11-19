Blue Jackets score two short-handed goals to beat Bruins 5-1

Mathieu Olivier scored short-handed in a three-goal first period and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 5-1
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) pokes the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) pokes the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored short-handed in a three-goal first period that ended with the Boston fans booing their own team off the ice, and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 5-1 on Monday night.

Justin Danforth also scored a short-handed goal, making it 4-1 midway through the third period. Yegor Chinakhov made it 5-1 with about six minutes left, bringing out more boos and sending most of the remaining fans to the exits.

James van Riemsdyk and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzļikins stopped 29 shots.

Charlie Coyle scored Boston’s only goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves as the Bruins lost their third straight game.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Won for just the second time in nine games thanks to some balanced scoring and the two short-handed goals. Van Riemsdyk might be exactly the veteran pickup they needed.

Bruins: The performance against one of the NHL's bottom teams is going to heighten calls for Boston management to fire coach Jim Montgomery.

Key moment

Early in the first period, Merzļikins lost his stick and it slid all the way into the corner. But Boston wasn't able to test the disarmed goalie; instead, Dante Fabbro sent the puck ahead and out of the zone to Sean Monahan, who found Voronkov cutting down the middle and splitting two defensemen.

Voronkov backhanded the puck past Swayman as Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo desperately swiped at the puck from behind and then crashed into the goal, knocking it off its moorings a split second after the puck hit the back of the net.

Up next

Blue Jackets host Tampa Bay on Thursday night, and Bruins host Utah.

Boston Bruins left wing Jeffrey Viel (48) is dropped to the ice while fighting Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing James van Riemsdyk (21) deflects a shot by teammate Zach Werenski (not shown) toward the net for a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) is congratulated after his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Boston Bruins center John Beecher (19) tries to keep control of the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save against Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

