Blue Jackets sign Dubois to 2-year, $10 million extension

Dubois, who was a restricted free agent, will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal, the team said.

“I’m excited to have the contract done and to be able to get back on the ice and play hockey again, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now,” Dubois said in a statement released by the team. “I’m very fortunate and looking forward to being with my teammates at camp and the start of a new season.”