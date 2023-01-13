dayton-daily-news logo
Blue Jackets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-15-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row.

Detroit has an 18-15-7 record overall and an 11-8-3 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have gone 3-3-5 in games decided by a goal.

Columbus is 12-27-2 overall and 2-14-1 in road games. The Blue Jackets are 3-4-1 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won the last matchup 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (personal), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Eric Robinson: out (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

