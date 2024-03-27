Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of five games in a row
By The Associated Press
Columbus Blue Jackets (23-37-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-30-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to stop a five-game losing streak with a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 31-30-10 overall and 9-7-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 29-5-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Columbus is 23-37-12 overall and 4-13-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have given up 264 goals while scoring 205 for a -59 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 35 goals with 41 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 11 goals and 43 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Jeff Carter: day to day (upper body), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg), Alex Nylander: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

