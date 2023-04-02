Blue Jackets take losing streak into home matchup against the Senators

Ottawa has a 15-20-2 record on the road and a 37-34-5 record overall. The Senators have gone 33-9-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Senators won 4-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has scored 29 goals with 42 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (leg), Adam Boqvist: day to day (illness), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Ridly Greig: out (sternum), Derick Brassard: out (fibula), Thomas Chabot: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).

