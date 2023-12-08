Blue Jackets take losing streak into home matchup with the Blues

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -130, Blue Jackets +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues as losers of three in a row.

Columbus is 6-7-2 in home games and 8-15-5 overall. The Blue Jackets have a -18 scoring differential, with 80 total goals scored and 98 allowed.

St. Louis has a 6-7-1 record in road games and a 13-11-1 record overall. The Blues are 10-2-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has one goal and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Neighbours has 10 goals and one assist for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Cole Sillinger: out (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins: out (illness), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Patrik Laine: day to day (illness), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.