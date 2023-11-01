Blue Jackets take losing streak into home matchup with the Lightning

The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to end their four-game skid when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing four games in a row.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 16-23-2 at home a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 213 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay went 46-30-6 overall and 20-23-1 on the road last season. The Lightning scored 280 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 32.0 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Turner meets with Springfield immigration response team, seeks federal...
2
Man found dead after crash into Champaign County creek
3
Bricks & Minifigs franchise opens in region, wants customers to use...
4
More than 30 vendors will be at Grace Holiday Market in Lebanon this...
5
Fairborn woman dies after driving off I-75 in Monroe, down embankment...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top