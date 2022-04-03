Blue Jackets take on the Bruins on 6-game losing streak

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine has 51 total points for the Blue Jackets, 25 goals and 26 assists. Zach Werenski has six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Matt Grzelcyk leads the Bruins with a plus-21 in 61 games this season. Marchand has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Zach Werenski: out (upper-body).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.