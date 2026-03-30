Blue Jackets take on the Hurricanes on losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Carolina Hurricanes after losing three games in a row.

Columbus is 11-8-4 against the Metropolitan Division and 38-24-12 overall. The Blue Jackets are 13-3-5 in games they convert at least one power play.

Carolina is 46-21-6 overall with a 16-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes are 20-8-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 25 goals and 36 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 26 goals and 36 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Mathieu Olivier: day to day (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov: out (upper-body), Damon Severson: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.