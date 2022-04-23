Blue Jackets take on the Oilers on 4-game slide

Edmonton took down Columbus 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 16. Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine has 56 total points for the Blue Jackets, 26 goals and 30 assists. Jack Roslovic has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 70 total assists and has 113 points. Leon Draisaitl has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.