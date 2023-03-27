X

Blue Jackets take on the Rangers in Metropolitan Division play

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The New York Rangers host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matchup of Metropolitan Division squads

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (43-20-10, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

New York has a 12-8-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 43-20-10 record overall. The Rangers have a 37-5-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has a 6-12-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 23-42-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 23-8-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 24 goals and 58 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 18 goals with 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: day to day (lower body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Householder guilty of corruption: Here’s what local lawmakers say...
2
‘Dopesick’ author from Urbana delivers urgent message: Opioid crisis...
3
Two Butler County men killed in Monroe crash
4
Brown visits Springfield derailment site to promote train safety bill
5
Springfield Museum of Art begins major renovation work
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top