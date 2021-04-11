Blue Jackets trade Foligno to Maple Leafs in 3-team deal

Foligno, 33, has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 42 games this season. He has been the captain of the Blue Jackets for the past six seasons.

“Nick Foligno has been everything you’d want in a captain, in a representative of your team and ambassador for your community," Kekalainen said. “His contributions to the Blue Jackets franchise and the impact he and his family have had off the ice is immeasurable.”

Foligno, whose father played parts of four seasons for Toronto, gives the North Division-leading Maple Leafs some grit and experience up front. They have failed to get out of the first round with this core and welcome Foligno's 51 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience.

