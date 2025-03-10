Blue Jackets visit the Devils after Fantilli's hat trick

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New Jersey Devils after Adam Fantilli recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 7-3 win against the New York Rangers.

New Jersey has gone 34-25-6 overall with an 11-6-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have gone 7-7-5 in one-goal games.

Columbus is 31-24-8 overall and 8-6-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are 27-8-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-2 in the last meeting. Sean Monahan led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored 17 goals with 53 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 24 goals and 37 assists for the Blue Jackets. Fantilli has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.