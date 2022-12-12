Blue Jackets visit the Panthers after shootout victory

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 5-3. Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Boone Jenner has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Spencer Knight: day to day (illness), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

