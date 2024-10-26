Blue Jackets visit the Predators after Olivier's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -250, Blue Jackets +205; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Nashville Predators after Mathieu Olivier's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Blue Jackets' 6-2 win.

Nashville has a 2-5 record overall and a 1-4-0 record on its home ice. The Predators have given up 25 goals while scoring 17 for a -8 scoring differential.

Columbus is 3-3 overall and 1-1-0 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 3-0-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has five assists for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Sean Monahan has three goals and four assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-5-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.